Maersk settles sexual assault case with Hope Hicks

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 21, 2022
Hope Hicks, a former midshipman on the Maersk Line, Limited (MLL) ship Alliance Fairfax, and MLL have resolved litigation against the company filed in New York Supreme Court in June for sexual assault and harassment during her cadet Sea Year in 2019, a high profile case that made headlines around the world.

MLL is a US vessel operator and wholly owned subsidiary of AP Moller – Maersk.

Attorneys for Hicks and MLL have mutually agreed that neither side will disclose details of their agreement.

“It is important to me that my case has brought greater awareness of the issue of sexual assault and harassment at sea. The leadership of MLL has expressed the need for change. The changes that MLL has proposed are an important first step, but there is still a lot of work to be done in the maritime industry,” said Hicks.

“We want to be absolutely clear that the events Ms Hicks describes are unacceptable. No matter who and where you are, those who work with us must feel safe and protected in our work environment,” said William Woodhour, CEO, Maersk Line, Limited.

MLL further stated that the company has initiated a full program of training, reporting, and accountability internally and is working externally with all industry stakeholders, to include its industry partners, labour unions, the maritime administration, the maritime academies, and the US Coast Guard.

