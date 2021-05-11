ContainersEurope

Maersk snaps up Leonhardt & Blumberg boxship

Adis Ajdin May 11, 2021
Denmark’s Maersk Line has been identified by brokers as the buyer of the 2014-built 3,646 teu geared boxship Hansa America from Germany’s Leonhardt & Blumberg Shipmanagement.

Braemar ACM report shows the Liberia-flagged panamax went for a price of $30.5m. The price is significantly cheaper than the VesselsValue estimate of $38.7m.

VesselsValue data shows Maersk Line currently owns a fleet of 210 vessels with seven purchases and three sales to be delivered.

