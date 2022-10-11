Maersk subsidiaries bring in transformation executive roles

A.P. Moller-Maersk subsidiaries APM Terminals and Svitzer have made key execute appointments to strengthen their focus on business transformation.

Charlotte Guillaumie has joined Maersk’s terminals business from Philips, where she was responsible for the global delivery of strategic initiatives that have helped Philips transition from a conglomerate to a health technology-focused company.

“Delivering on our Safer, Better, Bigger strategy requires significant business transformation and having an experienced leader that can drive strategy formulation, deployment and execution is key”, stated Keith Svendsen, APM Terminals CEO.

Before her time at Philips, Guillaumie served as global head of operational excellence at SITA, the IT provider for the air transport industry.

“I am thrilled about my new adventure with APM Terminals, as the company progresses on its journey to become the world’s best terminal company, strongly focused on its people, customers, communities and sustainability. This is an exciting industry and I very much look forward to my new endeavors”, commented Guillaumie.

Meanwhile, Maersk’s towage operator, Svitzer, has welcomed Sabrina Weymiens to the newly created role of head of transformation.

Weymiens is expected to spearhead Svitzer’s transformation journey and keep the company on track as it tackles decarbonisation and delivers superior customer service, the company said. She joined Svitzer in April 2021, as head of commercial innovation. Before joining Svitzer, Weymiens worked for Maersk Growth as innovation program manager. Outside the shipping industry, she has experience in strategic innovation roles at Implement Consulting and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

Commenting on her new role, Weymiens said: “Through my work as the head of commercial innovation, I’ve helped to initiate Svitzer’s transformation and will continue to drive this forward through the creation and execution of a transformation roadmap. Working together as a united team across the organisation, I believe we can future-proof Svitzer’s business for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Kasper Nilaus, CEO of Svitzer, added: “The marine services industry is facing significant challenges and the transformation journey will help ensure we remain an attractive workplace and meet our key business and commercial objectives, from decarbonisation to delivering the best possible service to our global customer base.”