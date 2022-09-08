Maersk Supply Service forms floating wind partnership with Stiesdal

Denmark’s Maersk Supply Service and Stiesdal Offshore have entered into a strategic partnership to offer combined solutions to the fast-growing floating offshore wind sector.

The two companies said they intend to create a comprehensive and integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) solution for foundations and moorings.

“This integrated approach will streamline the value chain, facilitating fast-track installations and ultimately bringing down the levelised costs of floating wind,” the companies said.

Since 2017, Stiesdal Offshore has been developing the so-called Tetra concept, the world’s first fully industrialised floating technology. Based on factory-made modules assembled in port to form a complete foundation, the Tetra concept is said to reduce manufacturing hours significantly, achieving a lightweight and cost-effective floating foundation. In cooperation with Shell, RWE and TEPCO Renewable Power, Stiesdal built and installed the first Tetra floater off the west coast of Norway in 2021.

“We believe this will simplify the value chain in the growing floating wind sector, which is still in the early stages, but which will also by necessity see rapid expansion and growth in the coming decade. By working closely together with Stiesdal, we want to facilitate this green development – and to accelerate our own journey into floating wind,” said Steen S. Karstensen, CEO of Maersk Supply Service.

Under the partnership, Maersk Supply Service will act as lead contractor and key contact for clients on any projects carried out as part of the collaboration, with Stiesdal Offshore acting as a subcontractor to Maersk Supply Service.