Maersk Supply Service launches fleet-wide biofuel option

Maersk Supply Service (MSS), part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said it would use biofuel across its global fleet, offering clients the option to reduce carbon emissions from offshore operations.

The Denmark-based OSV owner said its new offering, ECO Offshore, uses hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a sustainable biofuel that replaces conventional fossil fuels without causing harm or depletion to food sources while providing the same performance as conventional fuels.

The company carried out successful biofuel trials aboard the anchor handler Maersk Tender last year, in partnership with the Dutch green-tech start-up, The Ocean Cleanup. The trials delivered carbon emissions saving of 38.95 metric tonnes for the six-week charter and confirmed the biofuel as a viable alternative that does not compromise on safety or performance and does not require additional training or vessel upgrades, MSS said.

“The green transition is at the heart of our strategy, and we have set ambitious targets to decarbonise our operations and our fleet. We are exploring many initiatives and solutions to achieve this and biofuel certainly plays an important role in the roadmap to our 2040 target of net-zero operations,” stated Mark Handin, Chief Operating Officer at Maersk Supply Service.

Last year, Maersk’s towage unit Svitzer also rolled out its biofuel product named Ecotow, enabling the company to offer a new towage solution by unlocking about 90% CO2 reduction in its client’s Scope 3 emissions.