Maersk Supply Service picks up Brazilian contract

Denmark’s Maersk Supply Service has sealed a deal with TechnipFMC for the towing and mooring campaign of Petrobras’s Búzios 6 project in the Santos Basin pre-salt area offshore Brazil.

The scope covers the pre-installation of the mooring system and hookup of the P-78 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, which will be the seventh floater in the Búzios field.

Maersk Supply Service did not disclose the value of the project but said it would be carried out over almost two years, with onshore work including engineering, procurement and project management already underway. Offshore work is expected to utilise two M-class anchor handlers, which will be supported by an additional four AHTS for station keeping.

This award follows the successful completion of the significant Mero 2 contract for the FPSO Sepetiba, for the pre-installation of the mooring system at over 2,000 m water depth.