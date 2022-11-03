Maersk Supply Service scores ExxonMobil charter in Guyana

Denmark-based Maersk Supply Service (MSS) has signed a contract with ExxonMobil for the subsea support vessel (SSV) Maersk Nomad to support field development activities offshore Guyana.

The 2009-built vessel will be operating with two remotely operated vehicles onboard, providing general and subsea support scopes for ExxonMobil’s six ultra-deepwater drillships currently operating offshore Guyana in the Stabroek Block.

“This is a great milestone for Maersk Supply Service, as we expand our operations and offering in Latin America,” said Rafael Thome, managing director for MSS in Brazil and Latin America.

The first charter for a minimum of one year is expected to commence in mid-November this year, out of Georgetown, Guyana.