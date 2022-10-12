Maersk Supply Service scores French floater contract

Denmark’s Maersk Supply Service has won a contract for the transport and installation of three 10 MW wind turbines at the Eoliennes flottantes du golfe du Lion (EFGL) floating wind pilot project off the French coast.

Awarded by EPCI contractor Eiffage Métal, Maersk Supply Service’s scope of work includes the engineering, transport, delivery to site and offshore installation of the floating wind turbines, as well as the procurement and installation of the mooring systems.

The project is expected to run for 18 months, with the offshore operations scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of 2023 involving two deepwater anchor handlers from Maersk Supply Service’s own fleet.

“This is a significant contract for Maersk Supply Service. The floating wind industry will play an important role in the offshore energy transition and we are keen to do our part to help harness the potential of this sector,” said Jonas Munch Agerskov, chief commercial officer at Maersk Supply Service.

The EFGL wind farm is located in the French Mediterranean Sea, 16 km off the coast of Leucate in the Natural Marine Park of the Gulf of Lion, at 70 m water depth and in one of the windiest areas offshore France. The wind farm has been developed by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables (EDPR), and La Banque des Territoires, Groupe Caisse des Dépôts, and will eventually power 50,000 homes and businesses. The three turbines will be installed on third generation semi-submersible WindFloat units designed by Principle Power.