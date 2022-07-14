Maersk Supply Service scores second US wind farm installation contract

Maersk Supply Service (MSS) has lined up more work in the US for its wind installation vessel (WIV), set to enter the market in 2025.

The Denmark-headquartered firm has secured a deal to install wind turbines at the Beacon Wind farm off the US East Coast for a joint venture between Equinor and BP.

The deal follows the newbuild order in March this year for the installation of the US wind park, Empire Wind, also developed by Equinor and BP. The Beacon Wind installation is expected to start in 2028.

“With this new agreement, we have secured a stable start for our new wind installation vessel. We are very pleased that Equinor and BP have shown us the trust to extend the award,” said Jonas Munch Agerskov, chief commercial officer at MSS.

The vessel will be built in Singapore by SembCorp Marine, with the steel-cutting ceremony set for Q4 2022. Designed in-house and patented by MSS, the WIV design works in conjunction with a new feeder methodology, expected to be over 30% more efficient than conventional jackup vessels.

MSS has partnered with Kirby Offshore Wind, a subsidiary of Kirby Corporation, who will construct and operate the feeder barges and tugs in the US, in compliance with the Jones Act. Kirby Offshore Wind will support the Beacon Wind contract further by adding a third barge to the installation spread.