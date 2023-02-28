EuropeGreater ChinaOffshoreRenewables

Maersk Supply Service seals cable layer contract extension with Seaway 7

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 28, 2023
0 0 1 minute read

Danish offshore contractor and shipowner Maersk Supply Service has secured a long-term charter extension with Subsea 7’s Oslo-listed offshore wind specialist Seaway 7 for the cable laying vessel Maersk Connector.

The 2016-built vessel has been engaged to continue operations on behalf of Seaway 7 until the end of December 2025, following successful campaigns in Taiwan and the UK.

The vessel started with Seaway 7 in October 2021, initially working in the North Sea at the Seagreen offshore wind farm project. On completion, the vessel relocated to Taiwan to work on other Seaway 7 projects, including the 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm.

Seaway 7 was recently confirmed for the cable transport and installation work at the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan, with the Maersk Connector earmarked for the job.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 28, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button