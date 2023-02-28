Maersk Supply Service seals cable layer contract extension with Seaway 7

Danish offshore contractor and shipowner Maersk Supply Service has secured a long-term charter extension with Subsea 7’s Oslo-listed offshore wind specialist Seaway 7 for the cable laying vessel Maersk Connector .

The 2016-built vessel has been engaged to continue operations on behalf of Seaway 7 until the end of December 2025, following successful campaigns in Taiwan and the UK.

The vessel started with Seaway 7 in October 2021, initially working in the North Sea at the Seagreen offshore wind farm project. On completion, the vessel relocated to Taiwan to work on other Seaway 7 projects, including the 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm.

Seaway 7 was recently confirmed for the cable transport and installation work at the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan, with the Maersk Connector earmarked for the job.