EuropeOffshore

Maersk Supply Service secures Angola contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 25, 2022
0 66 1 minute read
MSS

Denmark-headquartered Maersk Supply Service has been awarded a long-term marine services contract by Esso Angola for the provision of project management, engineering and marine services in support of the development of offshore drilling and production operations offshore Angola in Block 15.

The company said it will mobilise the 2008-built subsea support vessel Maersk Forza to perform the offshore marine operations, including offshore field maintenance support, deepwater AHC precision lifting, and ROV operations for the installation of subsea and other marine equipment.

The vessel is due to be delivered in the third quarter of 2022, and the crew and project teams are currently being assembled in preparation.

“Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have continuously sought to provide the best service to Esso Angola, and we are glad to see these efforts affirmed by our client in this award,” said Osvaldo Sechie, managing director for Angola at Maersk Supply Service.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 25, 2022
0 66 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button