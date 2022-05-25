Maersk Supply Service secures Angola contract

Denmark-headquartered Maersk Supply Service has been awarded a long-term marine services contract by Esso Angola for the provision of project management, engineering and marine services in support of the development of offshore drilling and production operations offshore Angola in Block 15.

The company said it will mobilise the 2008-built subsea support vessel Maersk Forza to perform the offshore marine operations, including offshore field maintenance support, deepwater AHC precision lifting, and ROV operations for the installation of subsea and other marine equipment.

The vessel is due to be delivered in the third quarter of 2022, and the crew and project teams are currently being assembled in preparation.

“Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have continuously sought to provide the best service to Esso Angola, and we are glad to see these efforts affirmed by our client in this award,” said Osvaldo Sechie, managing director for Angola at Maersk Supply Service.