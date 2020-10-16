Maersk Supply Service secures Nigeria contract

Maersk Supply Service has won a contract in Nigeria for one of its offshore vessels, supporting a mooring line replacement project on a floating asset.

Maersk Supply Service will deploy its AHTS vessel Maersk Maker for the operations. The scope of work includes recovery, inspection, repair and replacement of one mooring line and subsequent partial replacement of the remaining five mooring lines.

“This contract continues to demonstrate our track record and commitment to the region”, said Thomas Danielsen, senior commercial manager of Maersk Supply Service.