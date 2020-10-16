EuropeOffshore

Maersk Supply Service secures Nigeria contract

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 16, 2020
Less than a minute

Maersk Supply Service has won a contract in Nigeria for one of its offshore vessels, supporting a mooring line replacement project on a floating asset.

Maersk Supply Service will deploy its AHTS vessel Maersk Maker for the operations. The scope of work includes recovery, inspection, repair and replacement of one mooring line and subsequent partial replacement  of the remaining five mooring lines.

“This contract continues to demonstrate our track record and commitment to the region”, said Thomas Danielsen, senior commercial manager of Maersk Supply Service.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

