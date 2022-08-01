Maersk Supply Service sells laid-up AHTS duo

Denmark-based Maersk Supply Service (MSS) has sold a pair of laid-up anchor handling tug supply ships (AHTS).

The 2009-built Maersk Trimmer and Maersk Tackler have both been reportedly picked up by Vietnam’s Hai Duong for an undisclosed price.

The 13,872 bhp Maersk Tackler, estimated to be worth $9.75m by VesselsValue, has been renamed Hai Duong 02, while the Panama-flagged Maersk Trimmer, worth close to $10m, now goes by Hai Duong 06.

Both Norwegian-built AHTSs had been laid up in Denmark since 2016. Earlier in May, MSS offloaded three ageing ships for recycling.