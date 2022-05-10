Maersk Supply Service sells three ageing ships for recycling

Denmark-based Maersk Supply Service (MSS), part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, has decided to sell three of its older vessels that have been laid up in Denmark.

The three vessels, the 2002-built anchor handling tug supply ship Maersk Helper, the 2000-built and the 2003-built subsea support vessels Maersk Attender and Maersk Winner, will be towed to Fornæs yard in Grenå port for recycling.

“Maersk Supply Service regularly evaluates its fleet composition and the future deployment of our fleet. As we look to prioritise capital allocation, we see many more attractive investment opportunities, which better deserve our focus. Based on this, we have concluded that recycling these three assets is the best outcome. In so doing, we continue to take active steps towards right-sizing the supply side of the market, which the OSV industry needs for a sustainable recovery,” said COO Mark Handin.

Following the sale, Maersk Supply Service will have 38 vessels in its fleet.