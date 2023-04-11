Maersk Supply Service sets sights on European offshore wind sector

Denmark’s Maersk Supply Service has teamed up with GustoMSC, a subsidiary of NOV, to design the next generation wind installation vessel fit for the growing offshore wind market in Europe.

The new design will build on the same patent and characteristics of the current feeder concept, which was designed to operate in US waters. The design allows the jackup vessel to stay on the wind farm construction site, while tugs and barges sail back and forth from the port to collect the wind turbine components.

Maersk Supply Service said the concept is expected to be over 30% more efficient than conventional jackups and less weather-dependent, enabling continuous installations year-round.

“Combined, these elements will contribute to improving operational efficiency and lower levelised costs of energy from offshore wind,” the company noted.

The project will start shortly, with the basic design expected later this year.

Maersk Supply Service ordered its first wind turbine installation vessel at Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine last year for delivery into US waters in 2025. The newbuild is backed by a firm contract with Empire Offshore Wind, a US joint venture between Equinor and BP, for the installation of offshore wind farms Empire 1 and 2. The company also has another deal lined up with the same duo for the Beacon Wind project expected to start in 2028.