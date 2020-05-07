Home Sector Offshore Maersk Supply Service to reduce onshore work force May 7th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Maersk Supply Service has announced that it will work to reduce its onshore costs by 30%, in a move that will see the reduction of its onshore work force by about 55 people.

The majority of the reductions will be made at the company’s headquarters in Lyngby, Denmark.

Steen Karstensen, CEO of Maersk Supply Service, said: “We realise that the announcement is very unsettling, and indeed undeserved, for our employees. However, as we expect a significantly reduced activity level in the oil and gas industry, it is a necessary step to ensure our organisation reflects the current market reality and to safeguard the future of our company.”

Maersk Supply Service said the changes will affect all onshore functions and will take effect within this month.