Maersk Supply Service wins Cameroon contract

Maersk Supply Service has been awarded a contract by the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO) for Phase 2 of a mooring system maintenance project on the Kome-Kribi 1 floating storage and offloading unit, off the coast of Cameroon, West Africa.

The contract comprises the full project management and engineering and the two-month offshore operations, which are scheduled to commence in Q4 2022. The offshore operations will require an ice class subsea support vessel from the Maersk Supply Service fleet, as well as two anchor handling Tug supply vessels, which will also be employed for station keeping of the FSO.

The project involves replacing two link arms on a yoke mooring system on the Kome-Kribi 1 Marine Terminal and follows Phase 1, during which Maersk Supply Service carried out the design, engineering, procurement and installation of a temporary redundancy system. It comes hot on the heels of the large Mero 2 contract in June 2021.