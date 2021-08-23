Maersk Supply Service wins contract extension in Angola

Maersk Supply Service said it has secured a one-year contract extension with a major oil operator in Angola for one of its newbuild I-class subsea support vessels.

The vessel will support Maersk Supply Service’s inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) campaign. The contract also covers an integrated package of field support vessel (FSV), 2 work-class ROV and positioning services, as well as project management and engineering services.

“This contract win gives us an extended footprint in Angola, a longer-term contract with a valued customer, and the ability to continue with our local content development plan through our Cadets programme,” said Osvaldo S., managing director, Angola.