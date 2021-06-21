Maersk Supply Service wins major contract with Libra Consortium in Brazil

Maersk Supply Service has landed a major engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from the Libra Consortium in Brazil to carry out pre-lay of the mooring system for a newbuild FPSO on the Mero 2 project.

The work consists of pre-laying 24 torpedo anchors, each weighing 120 tonnes and 23 metres long at 2,000 m of water depth offshore Rio De Janeiro. The project will be carried out in 2021 and 2022.

“This is one of the biggest projects of its kind to be awarded this year. With this contract, we will be ramping up our activities in Brazil significantly and will be developing further our office in Rio de Janeiro,” said Rafael Thome, managing director for Maersk Supply Service in Latin America.

The Libra Consortium comprises Petrobras as operator with 40%, Shell Brasil 20%, TotalEnergies 20%, CNODC 10% and CNOOC Limited 10%. The Consortium also has the participation of Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as the manager of the production sharing contract.

Maersk Supply Service has expanded its offerings to become a solutions provider, specialising in towing, mooring, and installation of large floating structures, and has won and successfully completed material projects for energy majors in Africa, Latin America, and Europe since 2017.