Maersk Supply Service wins Neptune Energy decommissioning contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 1, 2021
Maersk Supply Service (MSS) has won a decommissioning contract from Neptune Energy for the Juliet field in the UK Southern North Sea.

According to Neptune, the project will see the deployment of innovative technology to reduce the time and costs associated with the removal of the subsea infrastructure.

Specifically, piping spools and umbilicals will be removed using the utility ROV services system (UTROV), a remotely-operated tool carrier equipped with multiple attachments for the recovery of subsea equipment, reducing the necessity for multiple vessels and equipment providers.

The same system was previously used for work on the Juliet field in 2019 and will be deployed from the Maersk Forza subsea support vessel.

The Juliet subsea assets were installed in 2013. Production ceased in 2017 and a formal cessation of production was approved in December 2018 by the OGA. The Juliet facilities comprise two subsea wells tied back to the Pickerill A platform, which is owned and operated by Perenco. The decommissioning work will be carried out in early 2022.

