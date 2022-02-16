Maersk Supply Service wins Shell contract in Brazil

Shell Brasil has awarded Maersk Supply Service an integrated solutions contract for a station-keeping assignment during the removal of the emergency gas lift riser on the FPSO Fluminense .

The scope includes responsibility for the station keeping, including vessels, heading control procedures, towmasters, survey equipment, and deck crew for the FPSO to manage turret operations. Two Maersk Supply Service anchor-handling tug vessels, Maersk Launcher and Maersk Lancer, are assisting with the offshore element of the contract, commencing their charter from Rio de Janeiro.

“This project is a demonstration of the close relationship and trust that has been built between Maersk Supply Service and Shell Brasil, and we look forward to delivering on this project efficiently and safely,” said Rafael Thome, managing director for Brazil at Maersk Supply Service.

The contract is said to consolidate Maersk Supply Service’s position in the Brazilian market, where it won the large Mero 2 project last year and which will be executed during the course of 2022. “It comes as Maersk Supply Service continues to establish its portfolio as an integrated solutions provider, combining in-house project management and technical expertise with the flexibility of a versatile fleet,” the company said in a release.