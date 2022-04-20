ContainersEurope

Maersk takes top spot on the transpacific

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 20, 2022
Maersk has overtaken CMA CGM and COSCO as the largest tonnage operator on the transpacific, according to data carried in the latest weekly report from Alphaliner.

The Asia to North America container tradelane survey shows 2M partners MSC and Maersk were the fastest growing carriers with both lines launching many standalone loops not as part of their alliance pact.

Other key takeaways from the survey include the statistic that the joint market share of the three major alliances on the transpacific has dropped from 82.2% to 67.7% as a result of global carriers’ decisions to launch standalone services as well as the entry of many new niche carriers onto the booming tradelane.

Copenhagen-based Sea-Intelligence has also been looking at the transpacific trades recently noting the regular influx of smaller vessels over the past year. On the Asia-North America west coast route, Sea-Intelligence saw a considerable decrease from a pre-Covid baseline of 6,000 to 6,500 teu to just under 4,500 teu in 2022. The same was the case on Asia-North America east coast, with the figure dropping from a 2020 baseline of 7,500 to 8,000 teu to just over 6,000 teu in 2022.

