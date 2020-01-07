Home Sector Tech Maersk Tankers launches standalone green tech business January 8th, 2020 Grant Rowles Environment, Europe, Operations, Tankers, Tech

Maersk Tankers has launched a new standalone digital business, to be led by Soren Meyer, that will develop and sell the software product SimBunker which reduces CO2 emissions and optimises vessel earnings.

SimBunker optimises a vessel’s bunker spend by determining optimal solutions for factors such as speed, bunker purchase and route. The software was developed within Maersk Tankers and is now an integral part of the new digital business, which its yet to be named.

Christian Ingerslev, chief executive officer of Maersk Tankers, commented: “Through significant and strategic investment, we have established Maersk Tankers as the digital frontrunner in the tanker industry. Digitisation will enhance customer and partner experience, transform our business and contribute to a more efficient operation, benefitting both sustainability and profitability. This becomes increasingly important at a time when the shipping industry must adapt to take its share in solving complex challenges posed by climate change and new regulatory requirements. With the new set-up, we will be able to accelerate our digital strategy.”

Maersk Tankers has appointed chief asset officer Soren Meyer as the CEO of the new digital company, and his team will be built around the existing Maersk Tankers Digital team.

“The shipping industry has an enormous potential for digitisation, especially in commercial and technical areas. As a standalone business, we will be able to accelerate this development. We will be working with players across the industry to optimise pool partners’ bunker spend, using large data sets and analytics. We are confident that such collaboration and digital measures are instrumental in putting the industry on a path to greener growth. I am truly excited about the ambition of the new business and the task ahead,” Meyer said.