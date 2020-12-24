Maersk tops green liner poll, PIL in last place

Warsaw-based maritime and climate change organisation Gliese Foundation has crowned Maersk as the best global liner in terms of its environmental reporting.

The foundation has been through the sustainability reports of all the leading liners to come up with its green list.Evergreen came in second, with CMA CGM in third place.

Pacific International Lines (PIL) was placed last in 12th spot, criticised for failing to produce a sustainability report. In 11th spot is Japan’s Ocean Network Express (ONE), an embarrassment to its CEO, Jeremy Nixon, who tends to discuss the environment more than most liner CEOs.

“Maersk’s [sustainability] report tops the list; one can practically say that it belongs to a different dimension than all the others because it does not only report on its actions during 2019, but it also presents a vision for 2030 and 2050. The report holds the bull by the horns—GHG emissions—from the very beginning, and almost no paragraph is wasted,” Gliese Foundation stated.