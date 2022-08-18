Maersk’s offshore vessel charging unit targets Port of Aberdeen

A.P. Moller-Maersk offshore charging spinout Stillstrom has teamed up with the Port of Aberdeen on a pioneering project to slash emissions from vessels on standby outside the port.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the partners will conduct a joint feasibility study this year, with the aim of developing a roadmap for the potential introduction of offshore charging infrastructure at the Port of Aberdeen.

Developed in-house by Maersk Supply Service, Stillstrom’s concept provides a platform for vessels to utilise electricity from either offshore wind or grid energy, thereby eliminating the need for vessels to consume fossil fuels while idling. The product also allows for the charging of battery packs on applicable vessels.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Maersk Supply Service has a long-standing presence in Aberdeen, having opened its Aberdeen office in 1976 and with a number of its deep-water anchor-handling vessels operating out of one of the UK’s busiest ports, with more than 6,000 vessels visiting and anchoring outside every year.

Stillstrom is fully owned by Maersk Supply Service and has received funding support from the Danish Maritime Fund and Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP). The company is also collaborating with offshore wind giant Ørsted on its first full-scale charging buoy demonstration to supply overnight power to one of the service operations vessels (SOVs).