Maersk’s reefer manufacturing unit names new CEO

A.P. Moller – Maersk’s reefer manufacturing unit Maersk Container Industry (MCI) has appointed its current chief commercial officer Søren Leth Johannsen to take over as new chief executive officer of the company in November.

Johannsen has been with MCI for the last 17 years and has held the role of CCO since joining. He will replace Sean Fitzgerald who has decided to step down from the role as CEO and relocate to the US.

“MCI is a high-performing and innovative company with a very skilled and talented organisation, and I am excited to take on the position as CEO. In recent years, the company has transformed and is now considered the leader within container cooling technology. I am looking forward to continuing this development as we also embark on the work to define the future structural setup for MCI,” he said.

MCI has been part of the Danish liner giant for more than 30 years. Maersk intended to sell the business to China International Marine Containers (CIMC) but the deal was stopped by the US Justice Department over fears it would give the Chinese too great control of a strategic business.

Henriette Hallberg Thygesen CEO of Fleet & Strategic Brands at Maersk, added: “I am very pleased that Søren Leth Johannsen has accepted being appointed CEO of MCI. With his many years at MCI, he has great insight in both market and customers, which will be valuable on the journey ahead. I would also like to thank Sean Fitzgerald for all his dedication since joining five years ago. He has been instrumental in MCI’s transformation and is handing over the baton of a financially resilient company.”