Hong Kong Market Report 2021

Timed to coincide with the city’s upcoming maritime week, Splash has launched a far reaching Hong Kong magazine, which looks at the Special Administrative Region’s place within the maritime hub universe.

Featuring the thoughts of more than 30 local shipowners and managers, the 52-page magazine studies the fortunes of the local economy, the port, the start-up scene, government initiatives to boost maritime as well as the booming ship leasing scene.

Watch out for similar magazine specials on Singapore and Mediterranean hubs next year.

Click here to access the full magazine.