Home Maritime CEO Issue Two 2020 June 16th, 2020 Splash 24/7

June marks a special Zoom-style issue of Maritime CEO magazine, highlighting the many people interviewed so far in our two-month-old new TV series.

The Maritime CEO Leader Series powered by Ocean Technologies Group has featured 25 top names in shipping from around the world to date – a diverse range of men and women from all strands of the maritime industry, providing a snapshot of an extraordinary moment in time as shipping grapples with the coronavirus. This special issue features the highlights and key comments from the first 16 episodes of the show.

Click here to access the full magazine.