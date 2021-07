The latest issue of Maritime CEO features a well known name in Indian and London shipping circles on the cover. Ravi Mehrotra, the Foresight founder, discusses what he would like to do with the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) if his bid to take over the Asian flagship is a success.

Elsewhere, there’s regular market commentary, a debate on the merits of maritime PR and a unique poll on maritime marketing.

