Mediterranean Hubs Market Report 2022

Photo of Splash SplashMay 20, 2022
Across the Mediterranean maritime hubs are developing, offering a full range of services and establishing themselves at shipping’s top table.

Splash has identified the five leading maritime capitals in the region – Athens, Genoa Limassol, Marseille and Monaco – and has assigned correspondents to report on their individual strengths for a special glossy magazine which will be distributed at key events around the world including this June’s Posidonia.

Each city’s shipowner cluster is examined as well its port services, government initiatives, service providers and start-ups to provide a holistic, neutral take on hub strengths and aspirations.

Click here to access the full magazine.

