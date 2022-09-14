Singapore Market Report 2022

The two leading maritime hub reports – one compiled by DNV and Menon Economics, and the other by the Baltic Exchange and Xinhua – both crowned Singapore again as the world’s top shipping city this year, an annual event that is becoming a ritual, so secure and far ahead is this Southeast Asian enclave when it comes to shipping prowess.

Nevertheless, there is plenty the Lion Republic is working on to ensure it remains at the top of the pile.

Splash identifies the chinks in the maritime armour of this strong shipping fortress, providing solutions via interviews with hundreds of the top names in the republic’s diverse maritime community.

Click here to access the full magazine.