Magseis Fairfield adds to North Sea project scope

Oslo-listed seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has received an updated award with increased scope in the North Sea for the 2023 season.

The project, announced in June 2020, was originally scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2021 but was deferred at the request of the client.

The expanded campaign is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2023 and last for around three months.

The increased project scope with updated terms and conditions reflects the current market conditions, said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.