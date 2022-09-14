EuropeOffshore

Magseis Fairfield adds to North Sea project scope

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 14, 2022
0 18 Less than a minute
Magseis Fairfield

Oslo-listed seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has received an updated award with increased scope in the North Sea for the 2023 season.

The project, announced in June 2020, was originally scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2021 but was deferred at the request of the client. 

The expanded campaign is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2023 and last for around three months.

The increased project scope with updated terms and conditions reflects the current market conditions, said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 14, 2022
0 18 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button