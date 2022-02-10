Magseis Fairfield and Green Energy Group line up OBN work

Magseis Fairfield, an Oslo-listed seabed seismic player, and Green Energy Group, formerly Seabird Exploration, both have new projects in the works for this year.

Following a conditional award in November last year, Magseis Fairfield has firmed up a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the North Sea. The survey will start during the second quarter after the completion of an ongoing project in Asia and run for approximately one month.

Meanwhile, Green Energy Group has received a letter of intent from an undisclosed client for an OBN source contract in the Eastern hemisphere. The contract is expected to commence in late Q1 and has an expected duration of approximately 90 days.