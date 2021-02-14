AmericasEuropeOffshore

Magseis Fairfield awarded Gulf of Mexico survey

Offshore seismic specialist Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a new deep-water 4D ocean bottom node monitor survey in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The survey, with a repeat customer, is expected to start in the second quarter of this year and is for around two months.

“We are glad to see our customers recognizing the value we bring, and award us repeat business. This contract represents an important addition to our overall backlog, and specifically extends our backlog for the ZXPLR crew in the region,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

