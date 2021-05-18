Magseis Fairfield awarded Norwegian North Sea survey

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) monitor survey in the Norwegian North Sea.

The survey is anticipated to start in Q3 2021 and have a duration of just under one month, the Oslo-listed firm said Tuesday.

The survey will be carried out using Magseis Fairfield’s MASS node technology.

“This award is a repeat project using our differentiated modular MASS technology. Importantly, it further adds to our backlog for this technology in the North Sea, and again highlights that our clients continue to execute key OBN seismic projects on their key assets,” said Carel Hooijkaas Magseis Fairfield CEO.