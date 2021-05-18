EuropeOffshore

Magseis Fairfield awarded Norwegian North Sea survey

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 18, 2021
0 47 Less than a minute

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) monitor survey in the Norwegian North Sea.

The survey is anticipated to start in Q3 2021 and have a duration of just under one month, the Oslo-listed firm said Tuesday.

The survey will be carried out using Magseis Fairfield’s MASS node technology.

“This award is a repeat project using our differentiated modular MASS technology. Importantly, it further adds to our backlog for this technology in the North Sea, and again highlights that our clients continue to execute key OBN seismic projects on their key assets,” said Carel Hooijkaas Magseis Fairfield CEO.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 18, 2021
0 47 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button