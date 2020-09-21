EuropeOffshore

Magseis Fairfield awarded OBN survey in the US Gulf of Mexico

Offshore survey specialist Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a deepwater 4D baseline Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The survey is anticipated to start in December with a project duration of approximately 80 days.

“Our Ocean Bottom Node technology in the Gulf of Mexico continues to deliver high quality and cost-effective data to our clients. The award of this project further highlights that during these challenging market conditions, our clients are looking at cash and value generation from existing reserves, thereby using Magseis Fairfield OBN technology,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

