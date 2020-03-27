Magseis Fairfield awarded seismic program in Mexico

March 27th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a deep water ocean bottom node (OBN) project in the Mexican sector of the Gulf of Mexico.

Work is scheduled to commence in the third quarter and will take about 60 days. The company will deploy its node handling vessel REM Saltire for the project.

“This award demonstrates our leading position in the deep water OBN market and strengthens our 2020 backlog. The work is for a repeat customer who completed a survey in the US Gulf of Mexico earlier in 2020, and we very much look forward to working for them in Mexico later his year,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

 

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

