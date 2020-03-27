Home Sector Offshore Magseis Fairfield awarded seismic program in Mexico March 27th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a deep water ocean bottom node (OBN) project in the Mexican sector of the Gulf of Mexico.

Work is scheduled to commence in the third quarter and will take about 60 days. The company will deploy its node handling vessel REM Saltire for the project.

“This award demonstrates our leading position in the deep water OBN market and strengthens our 2020 backlog. The work is for a repeat customer who completed a survey in the US Gulf of Mexico earlier in 2020, and we very much look forward to working for them in Mexico later his year,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.