Magseis Fairfield awarded survey contract by ConocoPhillips

Norwegian offshore survey specialist Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a contract by ConocoPhillips Skandinavia for the provision of reservoir monitoring source services related to permanent reservoir monitoring (PRM) and 4D OBN monitor surveys on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Additionally, Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a further contract by ConocoPhillips for the provision of OBN services.

Both contracts have a duration of five years, with options to extend for further five years.

The initial surveys are anticipated to start in the second quarter of 2021.

“These contracts ensure continuity of our Reservoir Monitoring and Source business segment combined with annual or bi-annual 4D OBN surveys. We are very pleased to provide these services on the back of these long-term contract awards,” said CEO Carel Hooijkaas.

