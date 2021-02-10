Magseis Fairfield awarded survey contract in Angola

Norwegian offshore survey service provider Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a contract for a deep-water ocean bottom node baseline survey (3D) offshore Angola by a major international energy company.

The project is expected to start in the second quarter and run for approximately three months.

“Our Ocean Bottom Node technology has delivered high quality and cost-effective data to clients worldwide, and we are glad to bring onboard yet another major international energy company to our customer list. This contract represents a meaningful addition to our 2021 backlog,” said Magseis Fairfield CEO Carel Hooijkaas.