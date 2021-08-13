Magseis Fairfield awarded survey contract in Asia

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a large ocean bottom node survey in Asia for an undisclosed client.

The survey will last around months and is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021. It will be performed using the company’s Z700 node technology. No value has been disclosed for the contract.

“With this significant contract award, we have expanded our presence beyond our core areas of the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico into Asia, where we expect to see more OBN surveys in the years to come,” said CEO Carel Hooijkaas.

Hooijkaas noted that the revenue from this project will reflect that it requires the company’s full Z700 inventory and two node handling vessels – equivalent to ten single node handling vessel acquisition months.