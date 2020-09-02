EuropeOffshore

Magseis Fairfield awarded survey work in the Gulf of Mexico

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 2, 2020
0 9 Less than a minute

Seismic service provider Magseis Fairfield has received a conditional letter of award for an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

The survey is for a period of four months, commencing in April 2021. The company will deploy its node handling vessel REM Saltire for the work.

“Our ZXPLR crew in the Gulf of Mexico has been working continuously since first deploying the ZXPLR node technology in Q4 2017 and we are glad to see a repeat customer now adding further to our backlog for 2021,” said CEO Carel Hooijkaas in Magseis Fairfield.

The LOA is subject to certain conditions, including that the client obtains the required survey permits, management approvals and sufficient pre-funding.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close