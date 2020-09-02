Magseis Fairfield awarded survey work in the Gulf of Mexico

Seismic service provider Magseis Fairfield has received a conditional letter of award for an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

The survey is for a period of four months, commencing in April 2021. The company will deploy its node handling vessel REM Saltire for the work.

“Our ZXPLR crew in the Gulf of Mexico has been working continuously since first deploying the ZXPLR node technology in Q4 2017 and we are glad to see a repeat customer now adding further to our backlog for 2021,” said CEO Carel Hooijkaas in Magseis Fairfield.

The LOA is subject to certain conditions, including that the client obtains the required survey permits, management approvals and sufficient pre-funding.