Magseis Fairfield awarded two seismic projects in Gulf of Mexico

Norwegian offshore survey service provider Magseis Fairfield has been awarded two consecutive deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) projects in the Gulf of Mexico. The surveys will be carried out in the Mississippi Canyon and Garden Banks areas and will cover a total area of more than 900 sq kms.

Work is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2020 and is expected to take approximately 100 days.

“The award of these two projects demonstrates our technology leadership position in the Gulf of Mexico. This ZXPLR crew has been in high demand, and the award strengthens our 2020 backlog significantly,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.