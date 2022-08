Hot on the heels of a significant ExxonMobil contract win in Guyana, Norwegian seabed seismic specialist Magseis Fairfield has firmed up a new project in Asia.

The deal, with an undisclosed repeat client, follows a conditional award announced last month for a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey project.

Magseis Fairfield said the project is expected to take place in the fourth quarter and last for around one month, without disclosing financial details.