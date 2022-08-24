AmericasEuropeOffshore

Magseis Fairfield firms up Gulf of Mexico project

Grant Rowles August 25, 2022
Magseis Fairfield

Seismic service provider Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a contract for an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico. The project was awarded conditionally in September 2020, and is now scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2022, with an expected duration of four months.

Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield, commented: “We are delighted to see continued high demand for our services in Gulf of Mexico on the back of the local authorities approving new permits and letters of authorization. We have had a good dialogue with this repeat customer throughout the process which has now resulted into this award.”

At the time of the conditional award, Magseis Fairfield said it will deploy node handling vessel REM Saltire for the contact.

