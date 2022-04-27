Magseis Fairfield seals Gulf of Mexico extension

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has secured a contract extension for a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

The initial contract was signed with an unnamed repeat customer in November 2021, with commencement in the first quarter of 2022. The deal for approximately five months came with options for extensions, of which one has been exercised.

The Oslo-listed firm said the extension has added an additional project to the program, stretching the current campaign by a further few weeks. The survey will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR technology. No further details have been disclosed.

Magseis Fairfield has been busy in the Gulf of Mexico, securing another contract extension earlier this year for a contract penned last December.