Magseis Fairfield seals Norwegian North Sea survey

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has been awarded an ocean bottom node survey in the Norwegian North Sea for a multi-client company.

The survey will commence in Q3 2021 and last for around two months, using the Magseis Fairfield Z700 nodal technology.

Magseis Fairfield said it has a right of the first offer to provide OBN acquisition services to the multi-client company for future surveys undertaken by them in 2022 that adjoin this 2021 survey, subject to certain conditions.

“This award provides the additional utilization we were targeting for the Z700 technology in Q3 of this year,” said CEO Carel Hooijkaas.

Meanwhile, the Oslo-listed TGS announced today a 437 sq km survey, that will be acquired in the NOAKA area, between Oseberg and Alvheim in the Norwegian North Sea. Final processing deliverables are expected in Q3 2022.