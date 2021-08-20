Magseis Fairfield wins another North Sea contract

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a small-size ocean bottom node contract in the North Sea with an undisclosed multi-client company.

The survey will be executed during Q3 2021 using approximately 500 MASS nodes. Earlier this month, the Oslo-listed company also secured a contract in the Norwegian North Sea, scheduled to commence in Q3 this year using its Z700 nodal technology.

“This survey is operationally and strategically a meaningful project for us. Using a new deployment technique we are able to propose a cost effective solution to our client. This further demonstrates the value of our technology and we will continue to offer this on other hybrid surveys in the future.” said CEO, Carel Hooijkaas.

Magseis Fairfield also announced today that employee-elected board member, Jonathan Cudmore, resigned and has been replaced by Johan Jungholm as an employee-elected board member.