Magseis Fairfield wins new Gulf of Mexico survey

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a new 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

The survey, for a repeat customer, is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022, and run for approximately five months, with options for extensions.

“This award further strengthens our backlog in our core area of Gulf of Mexico and builds our 2022 visibility. We are pleased to see that customers continue to invest in their core assets to maximise recovery rates and cash generation,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO in Magseis Fairfield.

The project follows two Gulf of Mexico OBN surveys the Oslo-based company announced in February and April of this year.