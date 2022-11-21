EuropeOffshore

Magseis Renewables awarded North Sea carbon capture contract

Magseis Renewables, a subsidiary of Norwegian ocean bottom seismic (OBS) technology and services provider Magseis Fairfield, has won a data acquisition contract for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) monitoring project in the North Sea.

No further details have been disclosed, except that the survey would start in the fourth quarter of this year, utilising the company’s MASS III ocean bottom nodes and modular source technology.

“In collaboration with our customer, we look forward to demonstrate and validate an innovative and cost-effective technique for CCS monitoring using our ocean bottom nodes and source technology.” said renewables director, Tone Holm-Trudeng.

Magseis Fairfield has been working to expand its services portfolio to offshore renewables and carbon capture and storage (CCS) markets. Last August the company teamed up with Oslo-listed seismic data specialist TGS to use seismic acquisition technology for CCS and offshore wind projects and also most recently joined forces with Dutch surveyor Fugro.

