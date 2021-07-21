Mainprize Offshore orders wind farm service vessel at Manor Marine

UK-based Manor Marine has secured a contract with North Sea vessel owner and services provider Mainprize Offshore to build an offshore multi-role wind farm service vessel.

The 26 m vessel is a supa-swath catamaran designed by Walker Marine Design and is due for delivery in Q2 2022. Walker Marine Design has designed several of Manor Marine’s previous vessel building projects, including the vessels for Manor Renewable Energy.

The so-called MO8 newbuild will be the sixth crew transfer vessel constructed by Manor Marine, but the first vessel built for Mainprize Offshore. The company currently has a fleet of seven crew transfer vessels and three on order.

Leif Cooper, managing director at Manor Marine, said: “With our familiarity in producing Walker Marine designs, we are certain we are well prepared and resourced to deliver to Mainprize Offshore standards. The construction of the MO8 signifies the first vessel build in our newly acquired 2000 sq m high speed vessel workshop.”